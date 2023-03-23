‘My Padma Shri moment was glorious, memorable’

March 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sharing his experiences of receiving the Padma Shri with Star of Mysore, well-known Archaeological Chemist S. Subbaraman said that it was a moment of pride for him.

Speaking over the phone from New Delhi this morning, the 93-year-old Subbaraman said, “I retired as the Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). First of all, the Government has recognised my work and I am elated and indebted. It was a moment of glory to receive Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and many dignitaries and fellow awardees.”

A post in the official Twitter handle of the President of India read, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to S. Subbaraman for Archaeology. A veteran archaeologist of the ASI, he has led conservation projects at Ajanta Murals, Buddha statues in Bamiyan, Brihadeeswara Temple and Churches of old Goa.”

“It was a glittering ceremony and was unforgettable. I came to New Delhi on Mar. 21 and was accompanied by my granddaughter Sindhu. My son Ramkumar Subbaraman, who works as the Electronics Systems Engineer at NASA Ames Research Centre in the USA, flew down to New Delhi just to attend this ceremony. Both were seated inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan when I received the Padma Shri,” Subbaraman said.

Subbaraman’s works involved the conservation of murals and paintings at Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, Angkor Wat Temple Complex in Cambodia, Chola and Nayaka era paintings at Brihadeeswara Temple in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu and Buddhas of Bamiyan (the two big statues in Afghanistan).