President presents Padma Vibhushan to S.M. Krishna, Padma Shri to S. Subbaraman of Mysuru

March 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards for this year at a Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi last evening. Of the 106 Padma Awards that were announced, six are Padma Vibhushan, nine are Padma Bhushan and 91 are Padma Shri.

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who was nominated for the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan and Mysuru-based archaeologist S. Subbaraman, who was nominated for Padma Shri, were among the awardees who received the awards yesterday.

Acclaimed Mysuru-based writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who was also selected for the coveted

Padma Bhushan, will receive his award on Apr. 5.

Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian awards of the country — are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

S.M. Krishna received the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution in the field of Public Affairs. Krishna has served in various positions including as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister, External Affairs Minister, Governor and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

The 91-year-old Krishna recently announced his retirement from active politics.

A post in the official Twitter handle of the President of India read, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan to S.M. Krishna for Public Affairs. He is a former External Affairs Minister and former Chief Minister of Karnataka known for his statesman-like vision and administrative acumen during a career spanning more than six decades.”

“Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan where the Padma Awards were given. It is inspiring to be in the midst of outstanding achievers who have distinguished themselves in different fields and contributed to national progress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many unsung heroes who have been contributing to society in different ways with Padma awards since 2014 when it came to power for the first time.