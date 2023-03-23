Avail OPD, surgical services at Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital

March 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre at the premises of PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road have become functional.

To facilitate repair works at K.R. Hospital, the heritage building, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has shifted Departments like Neurology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical and Endocrinology to Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre.

“The services have been started by deputing the Professors, Assistant Professors, Paramedical team and junior doctors of the respective departments,” Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMC&RI, told Star of Mysore.

On outsource, 100 staff nurses and 81 technicians are recruited, who will start working by reporting to duty from Tuesday. Out-patient services, Operation Theatres, SSU and ICUs have also started functioning, with 60 in-patients treated at Trauma Care Centre. The treatment has started at Super Speciality Departments too, with surgeries conducted at five Operation Theatres and patients being treated at 16 ICUs. All the beds in the hospital are provided centralised oxygen connection, added Dr. Dakshayani.

The repair works have been started at children’s unit and Seetharanga block in Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children from Friday (Mar. 17). Likewise, repair works will be undertaken at K.R. Hospital by shifting the departments in phases, said Dr. Dakshayani.

“We have been making all preparations to depute required number of doctors and staff and start full-fledged service at Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre within a fortnight. Over 100 patients are being registered daily at Out-Patient Department and over 10 in-patients, with a total of 60 patients undergoing treatment,” said Dr. Dakshayani.