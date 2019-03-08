Resort Assault Case: Kampli MLA’s judicial custody extended
Ramanagaram: The judicial custody of Kampli Congress MLA J.N. Ganesh, who was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting fellow Congress MLA Anand Singh at Eagleton Resort near Bidadi in Ramanagaram district in January, has been extended till Mar.19.

Ganesh, who went absconding after the assault incident on Jan.20, was arrested from Gujarat last month by a special team of Ramanagaram Police. Ganesh was then produced before the Ramanagaram CJM Court, which remanded him to judicial custody. But as the judicial custody ended on Wednesday, Ganesh was again produced before the Court, which extended his judicial custody till Mar.19.

