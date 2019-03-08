‘Revoke Article 370 to protect India from divisive forces’

Mysuru: Experts, former intelligence wing heads and writers have appealed the Government to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution for ensuring that there are no more cruel attacks on the country’s security forces. Article 370 of the Constitution provides autonomous status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Let the country see which (political) party supports this and which doesn’t. We have to draw the line right here. We have to now make sure that the world knows they can’t mess with us. India cannot be threatened and we should not allow divisive forces to misuse Article 370. We move decisively when anyone attack us in any way,” they said, airing their opinion.

They were speaking at an interaction on ‘Article 370 — Raddati Ayamagalu Mathu Paramarshe’, organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA), Rajya Shaikshanika Diksuchi Mathu Sudharana Samithi and Constitution Department of Sheshadripuram Degree College in city on Wednesday.

“Article 370 has brought no good to the common people and has encouraged the anti-national sentiment in the people and it has hampered the industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the provisions of Article 370 have been misused by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and Indian security forces have been made a scapegoat,” experts felt.

Speaking at the interaction, Mohan Subbaiah, retired Deputy Commissioner of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), said that RAW played a major role in the recent Balakot air-strike, by identifying the targets though it was challenging and needed extreme precision.

“RAW is a foreign intelligence agency of the Union Government and it mainly gathers intelligence from various countries regarding national interest. The agency targets and extensively covers Pakistan intelligence,” he said.

RAW basically caters to the requirements of the Government on the assigned task and gather information on defence, military intelligence, terrorism and economic intelligence. RAW obtains information through various means, he said.

He too opined that Article 370 should be abolished because India is facing various problems.

President of Rajya Shaikshanika Diksuchi Mathu Sudharana Samithi Sudhakar Hosahalli said that Article 370 can be abolished with a simple amendment. “The separate status is given to Jammu and Kashmir on a temporary amendment. So, Article 370 can be cancelled any time. Article 370 should be abolished to protect the unity of India. We have a federal form of Government, but there is no federal Constitution. Hence it can be abolished,” he said.

Replying to queries on the Pulwama attack, David, another RAW Officer said, “Intelligence gathering will not be a success always. There will be an intelligence failure also. Even the world’s best intelligence agencies have failed. RAW has done several good intelligence gathering works. Pulwama attack was an intelligence failure.”

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, David said the food habits, culture and race of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are completely different. The trouble in Kashmir is just a portion of the State. He said that the Government has made several attempts to bring down trouble in the Valley, but it could not eliminate separatism, as there are sympathisers for the terrorists on the basis of faith.

Senior Advocate O. Sham Bhat and Kendra Sahitya Academy Member Addanda C. Cariappa also interacted with students and answered their queries.

