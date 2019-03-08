‘Women must unite to protect their rights’

Mysuru: Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar called upon women to unite irrespective of their economic and social backgrounds to demand their rights and opportunities enshrined in the Constitution. She was speaking after inaugurating the seminar on ‘Women in globalisation era’ organised as part of 108th International Women’s Day organised jointly by Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, Mahila Udyogigala Samudaya and Maithri Mahila Adyapakara Balaga at Rani Bahaddur auditorium in Manasagangothri here this morning.

She wanted women to seek their rights within the cultural framework. Women should introspect about their position, status on account of 108th Women’s Day celebrations and move ahead for better opportunities to build a gender discrimination-free world.

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K. M. Mahadevan, Director of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies Prof. Neelagiri M. Talawar and others were present.

