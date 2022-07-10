Restoration of Humsafar Weekly Express

July 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: North Western Railway has decided to restore the services of Train No. 19667/ 19668 Udaipur City-Mysuru-Udaipur City Humsafar Weekly Express with effect from 11.7.2022 from Udaipur City and from 14.7.2022 from Mysuru. The details of timings and stoppages are as given below:

1. Train No. 19667 Udaipur City-Mysuru Humsafar Weekly Express will leave Udaipur City at 9.15 pm on every Monday with effect from 11.7.2022 and arrive Mysuru at 4.35 pm on every Wednesday.

2. In return direction, Train No. 19668 Mysuru-Udaipur City Humsafar Weekly Express will leave Mysuru at 10 am on every Thursday with effect from 14.7.2022 & reach Udaipur City at 3.35 am on every Saturday.

En route, the train (19667) will have stoppages at Chittaurgarh (11.05/11.15 pm), Mandsor (1.10/1.12 am), Ratlam Jn (3.10/ 3.20 am), Vadodara Jn (7.35/7.45 am), Surat (9.37/ 9.42 am), Vasai Road (12.25/12.30 pm), Pune (4.35/4.40 pm), Miraj (11.40/11.45 pm), Belagavi (1.58/2 am), SSS Hubballi (4.55/ 5.05 am), Davangere (7.28/ 7.30 am), KSR Bengaluru (1.30/ 1.35 pm) and Manday (3 /3.02 pm).

In return direction, the train (19668) will have stoppages at Mandya (10.34/10.35 am), KSR Bengaluru (12.10/12.20 pm), Davangere (4.40/4.42 pm), SSS Hubballi (8/ 8.10 pm), Belagavi (10.50/10.52 pm), Miraj (2.30/2.35 am), Pune (8.25/8.30 am), Vasai Road (12.35/12.45 pm), Surat (3.22/ 3.27 pm), Vadodara Jn (5.05/5.15 pm), Ratlam Jn (8.45/8.55 pm), Mandsor (10.25/10.27 pm) and Chittaurgarh (1.10/1.20 am).

Coach Composition: These trains consist of 16 AC-3 tier Coaches, 1 Second Class Sleeper Coach, 1 AC Pantry Car and 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans with Generator (Total 20 coaches).

Passengers are advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety, according to a press release from Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway (SWR), Hubballi.