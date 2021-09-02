Retd. Marketing Consultant of MYPOL Arup Banerjee passes away

September 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Arup K. Banerjee (88), retired Marketing Consultant at Mysore Polymers and Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. (MYPOL), passed away yesterday at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal, following age-related ailments.

Arup, who had served at MYPOL in Mysuru, was staying in Kolkata after retirement.

Last rites were performed at Kolkata yesterday evening, according to family sources.

Arup Banerjee, fondly called ArupDa, was an active member of Rotary Mysore East.

A resident of Siddarthanagar while in Mysuru, he was actively leading a social life, mentoring and guiding many people including Rotary members.

Condoled: Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy, a close friend of Arup Banerjee, has condoled his death.