Gang rape incident at Chamundi foothill: City Police forced victim not to testify, alleges former CM

September 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddharamaiah has castigated the City Police for what he called their failure to obtain the victim’s statement in the MBA student’s gang rape case. “It shows their laxity and is clear that the State Government wants to hush up the sensational case,” he told reporters yesterday.

Fresh after undergoing a 10-day session of naturopathy treatment in Bengaluru, the former CM visited the gang rape spot yesterday along with his supporters and leaders, where he questioned the Police about their mode of investigation.

Alanahalli Inspector Ravishankar and DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti were his main targets. He spent over an hour collecting details from the Police and other sources and also held a meeting with the City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta.

“Sadly, the jurisdictional Alanahalli Police do not know whether the area is under the Forest Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Is it a difficult thing to ascertain the facts? There is no sense of security here and the Police have not deployed Garuda,” he charged.

Victim’s statement crucial

Later he addressed a press conference at his Ramakrishnanagar residence where he took objections to the Government’s decision not to pressurise the victim to give her statement.

“Why is her statement not being recorded yet? The way the investigation is being conducted, negligence shown towards adhering to the law and not getting the statement of the victim, showed the intention of the Government to hush up the case,” he said.

Siddharamaiah said that the victim’s statement can ensure stringent punishment and the Police was duty bound to record the statement. “I am not stating that the victim should have been forced and compelled to make a statement under duress. She and the family should have been counselled that it would ensure the accused receive stringent punishment,” he opined.

Verma Commission Report violated

“According to the Police, the incident took place on Aug. 24 between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm. The Police got the information at 9.30 pm. The FIR was lodged on Aug. 25 at 12 noon. Why is there a delay of 15 hours in lodging a complaint,” he questioned.

“The Police should have filed a case like it was done in the case of Nirbhaya gang rape in New Delhi. It is mandatory for the Police to take a statement as per Justice Verma Commission Report. But, they did not follow rules under the report. The Commission was constituted in the wake of national outrage over the Nirbhaya case. The report states that if any officer fails to register a case of rape reported to him, or attempts to abort its investigation, commits an offence which shall be punishable as prescribed,” he added.

Family compelled not to give statement

“Even if the victim does not agree, there is a provision under the law for recording statements by convincing the parents of victims. On the arrival of her father, she was discharged. If the victim does not record her statement to the Police, she has to record her statement before a judge under Section 164. It would have been appropriate if she were to be produced before the judge,” Siddharamaiah opined.

“It appears that the family was being compelled not to issue a statement as it is a blot on the administration and the Police want to hush it up,” he alleged.

Siddharamaiah also took the victim’s name while talking to the media. When others tried to correct him and tell him not to disclose the name, the former CM became angry and reiterated the name of her friend with whom the victim had gone to an isolated place. “I don’t care about her friend being protected by a politician,” he said.

He also took objection to Rs. 5 lakh cash reward for the investigating team. “It is not so difficult to trace the accused these days. The crimes like robbery, rapes, murders and burglary are on the rise in Mysuru. They could have been rewarded if the crime was prevented,” he said.