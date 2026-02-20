Drones keep hawk eye vigil to maintain peace, law & order in city
Drones keep hawk eye vigil to maintain peace, law & order in city

February 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to maintain peace and law and order situation in city, Mysuru City Police, with the help of drone cameras are keeping a hawk eye vigil on important places and crowded areas across the city.

Yesterday, vigil was kept by deploying drones at Al-Badar Circle and Nimra and Madina Masjid areas coming under Udayagiri Police and at Kailaspuram and Sunni Chowk in Mandi Police limits.

Drones will be effectively used to gather prior information during various security duties, public meetings, special events and other activities taking place in the city in the coming days with the help of drones. This action has being taken to maintain public safety, prevent anti-social activities and maintain law and order, Police sources said.

Police personnel monitoring the drone camera.
