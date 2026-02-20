KSOU financial, administrative lapses: Justice B.A. Patil Panel begins investigation 

February 20, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The One-Man Committee headed by retired High Court Judge Justice B.A. Patil on Wednesday commenced an inquiry into the alleged irregularities at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in city.

The panel was constituted following a complaint by whistle-blower Dr. H.K. Jagadish Babu, a faculty member in the Department of Public Administration and the Secretary of the KSOU Permanent Teachers Association (KSOUPTA) to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Open University’s Chancellor.

Acting on the complaint highlighting alleged financial and administrative irregularities, the Governor issued a notification on Jan. 30, 2026, appointing Justice B.A. Patil to head a One-Man Fact-Finding Committee.

Dr. Jagadish Babu has alleged fraudulent payment of Rs. 1.71 crore to Virtual Education Trust, New Delhi.

Multiple irregularities alleged

The complaint also points to appointments made in excess of sanctioned temporary teaching and non-teaching posts, a change in the designation of posts, the alleged unnecessary establishment of regional centres, appointment of temporary directors to such centres and creation of posts without approval, among other issues.

Earlier, KSOU staff had staged demonstrations alleging rampant corruption by the former Registrar (Administration). The issue was also raised in the Karnataka Assembly.

Taking note of the allegations, State Government had directed Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairperson and former Gulbarga University VC Prof. S.R. Niranjana to conduct a prima facie probe by examining relevant records.

Based on his report, the Government requested the Governor to constitute a panel to investigate the charges.

Appearance before Committee

Subsequently, the Governor issued a notification forming the One-Man Committee headed by Justice Patil. The Committee has now issued a notice to Dr. Jagadish Babu, asking him to appear with supporting documents at 11 am on Feb. 25 at the KSOU Guest House in Muktagangothri campus on Hunsur Road, for recording his statement.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Jagadish Babu said he had filed a separate complaint regarding the alleged fraudulent payment to the New Delhi-based trust.

“I have been asked to appear before Justice B.A. Patil Committee at 11 am on Feb. 25 at the KSOU Guest House in Muktagangothri. The Committee has set up its office at Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru, which is inconvenient for those who wish to depose before it. We feel the office should function from the KSOU campus,” he said.

He added that he had sought a copy of Prof. Niranjana’s preliminary probe report under RTI Act but was told that it could not be shared as the matter is under investigation.