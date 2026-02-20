QR code boards installed on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

February 20, 2026

Scan and get instant info on hospitals, Police, toll plazas, fuel stations and food outlets

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has installed QR code-based information boards along the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275 to enhance transparency and improve ease of travel for highway users.

By scanning the QR codes, commuters can instantly access key details about the highway stretch, nearby toll plazas and available wayside amenities.

The initiative is part of NHAI’s broader effort to modernise highway infrastructure and integrate digital tools that can assist travellers during emergencies, vehicle breakdowns, or medical situations.

The QR codes also provide quick access to important emergency contacts, including highway patrol teams, engineers, Police stations, hospitals and the National Highway helpline. There is also information on the total project cost, stretches, name of the contractor, etc.

Officials said this could significantly reduce response time during accidents or medical emergencies, particularly on high-speed corridors where delays can prove fatal.

In addition, commuters can find information on nearby toll plazas, fuel stations, rest areas, food outlets and other facilities, making long-distance travel more convenient.

QR code locations – Bengaluru to Mysuru

• Near Bidadi Industrial Area, close to Toyota Kirloskar Motor facility.

• On the outskirts of Bidadi, covering a mixed residential-industrial stretch.

• Near Ramanagara (Bengaluru South) bypass, adjoining Ramanagara hills (Sholay Gudda).

• Around Channapatna, popularly known as Karnataka’s toy town.

• Near Maddur, close to the Cauvery Basin region and the Maddur Tiffanys Junction area.

• Along Mandya bypass, passing sugar factories and agricultural belts.

Mysuru to Bengaluru

• Hill section stretch between Bidadi and Ramanagara.

• Semi-rural highway segment between Ramanagara and Channapatna.

• Agricultural zone stretch between Channapatna & Maddur.

• Near Maddur, influenced by the Cauvery river basin.

• Close to Mandya town limits and exit point.

• Near Mysuru, Manipal Hospital and ORR junction via Srirangapatna.