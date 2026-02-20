RTCs call off strike plans; March 2 new deadline for Govt.

February 20, 2026

Bengaluru: Following the assurance of the Government to fulfil their demands, the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs), have withdrawn their call for strike from today. The buses belonging to KSRTC, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) will be running as usual across the State.

This was resolved at a meeting of Joint Committee of Trade Unions, held at Freedom Park in the city yesterday. Prior to the decision to withdraw strike call in the wake of ongoing exams for students, the employees of RTCs had an elaborate discussion about their demands, the assurance of the Government and the future course of protest.

Most importantly, a new deadline of March 2 was announced for the Government to fulfil their demands. If the Government reneges on its promise, the RTCs employees will launch Statewide hunger strike from March 2.

Demands

The demands include; clearance of salary arrears up to 38 months, salary on par with Government employees, prevention of harassment of workers and revised pay effective from Jan. 1, 2024.

Earlier, some of the employees present at the meeting took exception for taking a decision in haste , without taking all those present into confidence, besides warning to go ahead with their strike plans. Eventually, the peeved employees acceded to the words of trade union leaders and endorsed the decision of trade union.

KSRTC MD speaks

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, who exuded confidence over RTC employees not going for bandh, assured to convene a meeting, with discussions being held with the Transport Minister.