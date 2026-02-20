Operation Flex!
February 20, 2026

In a midnight drive, City Corporation removes illegal hoardings, flex boards and banners

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of efforts to restore Mysuru’s heritage character and strengthen its bid for the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in Swachh Survekshan 2025-2026, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched a midnight drive yesterday to remove illegal flex boards and banners put up across the city.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy had earlier directed officials to clear all unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings.

Acting on the orders, MCC teams removed banners from several locations, including the Outer Ring Road at Shaktinagar, Devegowda Circle at Yaraganahalli on Bannur Road and areas near Kukkarahalli Lake, among others.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the Deputy Commissioner said the MCC Commissioner had been instructed to ensure the removal of all illegal banners and flexes across the city.

Permission must

In his order, the DC made it mandatory for organisations, institutions and members of the public to obtain prior permission from the respective local body before erecting  any banner or flex.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy warned that violators would face action under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, as amended in 2020, which provides for a fine of up to Rs. 1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

In addition, Sections 133 and 136 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, prohibit the display of unauthorised advertisements and empower local bodies to remove them.

Officials clarified that banners and flexes may be displayed only after securing due permission and strictly for the period specified. They must be removed once the permitted duration expires, failing which legal action will follow.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif told Star of Mysore that the removal drive has begun in earnest and expressed confidence that the city would soon be cleared of unauthorised banners and flexes.

