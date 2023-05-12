Retired MUDA Superintending Engineer passes away

May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: H.L. Prasanna (61), retired MUDA Superintending Engineer and a resident of T.K. Layout, passed away at a private hospital in city yesterday.

Son of late Dr. C.H. Lakshmanaiah, who was popularly known as Ragi Brahma, he leaves behind his wife Indira Prasanna, son Uttam Prasanna, daughter Roopini Prasanna, brothers H.L. Sathyamurthy, H.L. Vasanthkumar and H.L. Ravi, sisters H.L. Sudha and H.L. Kala and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the family’s farm land at Harohalli in Jayapura hobli this morning, according to family sources.

Prasanna was selected as an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) through the competitive exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and served as the AEE in Mandya and later as the Superintending Engineer of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He later served as the Chief Engineer at Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and as its Managing Director. He was promoted to the grade of a Secretary and retired from service at the Minor Irrigation Department.