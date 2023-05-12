Retired MUDA Superintending Engineer passes away
News

Retired MUDA Superintending Engineer passes away

May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: H.L. Prasanna (61), retired MUDA Superintending Engineer and a resident of T.K. Layout, passed away at a private hospital in city yesterday.

Son of late Dr. C.H. Lakshmanaiah, who was popularly known as Ragi Brahma, he leaves behind his wife Indira Prasanna, son Uttam Prasanna, daughter Roopini Prasanna, brothers H.L. Sathyamurthy, H.L. Vasanthkumar and H.L. Ravi, sisters H.L. Sudha and H.L. Kala and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the family’s farm land at Harohalli in Jayapura hobli this morning, according to family sources.

Prasanna was selected as an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) through the competitive exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and served as the AEE in Mandya and later as the Superintending Engineer of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He later served as the Chief Engineer at Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and as its Managing Director. He was promoted to the grade of a Secretary and retired from service at the Minor Irrigation Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching