CCB keeps eye on App-based betting

May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting on a credible information over betting operators running the racket through exclusive mobile Apps to dodge watchful eyes of the Police, a special team of City Crime Branch (CCB) is on the prowl.

Varuna, Chamundeshwari and other Constituencies in Mysuru district have turned out to be a high-voltage arena, with the candidates in the fray leaving no stone unturned to boost their prospects. However, it is not that easy to take a call, with the chances of any winning candidate emerging victorious by a less margin being more in those seats. The prestige of many is at stake, with the workers and candidates of all the parties fighting hard on the ground.

CCB has information over App-based betting racket in Constituencies witnessing a straight fight. Apart from keeping a tab on such Apps, they are also closely watching the movements of suspicious persons.

Senior Police Officers have directed CCB personnel to crackdown on betting operators and bring them to book, it is said.