Watch results live on LED screen at Hotel Siddharta

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge LED screen will be erected at the parking lot of Hotel Siddharta near Hardinge Circle in the city, to screen live the counting of votes of Assembly elections tomorrow (May 13).
According to hotel sources, a 20×10 size LED screen will be installed to show the results from 9 am to 12 noon. A small plate of snacks along with tea and coffee will be offered to the viewers at the Hotel’s parking lot.
If it rains, the screen will be installed in the protected area, the sources added.
Election Special Thali
Hoteliers in Mysuru Why not plan a party special thali menu with dishes in party preferred colour
BJP special thali
Tomato rice
Tomato Rasam
Carrot Pulkha
Paneer Butter Masala
Carrot Halwa
Orange juice
——————————————————
JDS special thali
Pudina rice
Coriander rasam
Methi Pulkha
Hariyali Paneer
Moong dal halwa
Spinach and mint juice
——————————————————-
Congress special thali
Veg biryani with carrot & beans
Aviyal with carrot & beans
Tri colour Pulkha
Tri colour paneer tikka masala
Tri colour pedals
Tri colour mock tail