Watch results live on LED screen at Hotel Siddharta
News

Watch results live on LED screen at Hotel Siddharta

May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge LED screen will be erected at the parking lot of Hotel Siddharta near Hardinge Circle in the city, to screen live the counting of votes of Assembly elections tomorrow (May 13).

According to hotel sources, a 20×10 size LED screen will be installed to show the results from 9 am to 12 noon. A small plate of snacks along with tea and coffee will be offered to the viewers at the Hotel’s parking lot.

If it rains, the screen will be installed in the protected area, the sources added.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Watch results live on LED screen at Hotel Siddharta”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    May 12, 2023 at 8:18 pm

    Election Special Thali
    Hoteliers in Mysuru Why not plan a party special thali menu with dishes in party preferred colour
    BJP special thali
    Tomato rice
    Tomato Rasam
    Carrot Pulkha
    Paneer Butter Masala
    Carrot Halwa
    Orange juice
    ——————————————————
    JDS special thali
    Pudina rice
    Coriander rasam
    Methi Pulkha
    Hariyali Paneer
    Moong dal halwa
    Spinach and mint juice
    ——————————————————-
    Congress special thali
    Veg biryani with carrot & beans
    Aviyal with carrot & beans
    Tri colour Pulkha
    Tri colour paneer tikka masala
    Tri colour pedals
    Tri colour mock tail

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching