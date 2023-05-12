Watch results live on LED screen at Hotel Siddharta

May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge LED screen will be erected at the parking lot of Hotel Siddharta near Hardinge Circle in the city, to screen live the counting of votes of Assembly elections tomorrow (May 13).

According to hotel sources, a 20×10 size LED screen will be installed to show the results from 9 am to 12 noon. A small plate of snacks along with tea and coffee will be offered to the viewers at the Hotel’s parking lot.

If it rains, the screen will be installed in the protected area, the sources added.