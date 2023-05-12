Ahead of results, politics, predictions dominate talks

May 12, 2023

Even women are taking a break from watching their daily soaps on TV

Mysore/Mysuru: As the countdown begins for counting of votes tomorrow (May 13), the possible results of recently concluded Assembly elections, has turned to be a hot topic for discussion.

The curiosity gains ground with the elections drawing attention for various reasons and all the three prominent parties — ruling BJP, principal opposition party Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)— fighting a close-knitted battle to prove their supremacy.

Be it a tea shop, hotel, bar and restaurant, park, auto rickshaw stands, bus or railway station, regular meeting joint near the house or even office, the possible outcome is the topic for discussion, with people airing their own views.

Among households too, the analysis centres around winning and losing chances of the candidates, even while watching TV. So also, whenever there is a casual call from friends on cell phone. The discussion is not limited to 11 Assembly Constituencies in Mysuru district, but also the neighbouring Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu and Hassan districts and who may emerge lucky among the candidates in the fray. Party-wise, how many seats one may win in the State.

The observations are made on voters’ pulse, the political undercurrent and also the swing on the day of polling, percentage of voting, number of youth voters, choice of women voters and the impact of promises made in election manifestos of respective parties on the voters.

The hopeful few claim to be aware of the outcome beforehand, but are waiting for official announcement. They are confident of winning at least by a thin margin of 1,000 to 2,000 votes in those Constituencies which witnessed a close fight.

The strong supporters — irrespective of candidate and party — sound prescient about their winning chances, arguing without any valid reasons. Some present their opinions on the basis of ground reality along with facts and figures.

Women are also not behind, as they prefer to speak about politics, taking a break from watching their daily soaps. It’s more interesting to watch likeminded persons having a deep interest in politics, discussing about the outcome for lengthy hours.