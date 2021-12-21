Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza passes away

December 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza (81) passed away today at 8 am in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Mysuru.

The mortal remains of Fr. Vincent D’Souza will be kept at St. Mary’s Seminary, Bannimantap, Mysuru, for the public to pay homage.

The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Mysuru, tomorrow (Dec.22) at 10 am followed by the burial service at Catholic Cemetery, Gandhinagar.

Profile: Born on Jan. 21, 1940 in Bijai, Mangalore, Fr. Vincent D’Souza was a priest for 35 years in the Diocese of Mysore. His parents were Philip D’Souza and Seraphine Fernandes.

After serving as a Jesuit Brother for several years, he joined Seminary to be a Priest for the Diocese of Mysore.

He completed his Studies of Philosophy and Theology in Dharmaram College, Bengaluru. He was ordained as a Priest on Apr.29, 1986 at Milagres Church, Mangalore, by Most Rev. Dr. Basil D’Souza, the then Bishop of Mangalore.

Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza has served the Diocese of Mysore in various capacities. He served in several Parishes such as Assistant Priest at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Mysore; Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Church, Shanivarasanthe; St. Thomas Church, Thomayarpalayam; St. John the Evangelist Church, Palahalli; St. Sebastian’s Church, Chettalli; Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Martalli; Holy Rosary Church, Hattihole, Sacred Heart Church, Besagarahalli and Socious at St. Anthony’s Minor Basilica, Dornahalli.

He retired from his active ministry in the year 2015. After his retirement, he was staying in Prashantha Nilaya, Bannimantap.

Bishop condoles death

In his condolence message, Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, Bishop of Mysore, said “Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza was a very simple priest. He served keeping the people together and attending to their spiritual needs. He was a man of few words and good at heart. He was a happy priest, always ready for ministry to any place at anytime.”

“I take this opportunity to thank the doctors and the staff of the Hospitals who treated medically and took care of Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza.”

“The Bishop along with Bishop Emeritus, the Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Diocese of Mysore condole the death of Rev. Fr. Vincent D’Souza and offer our heartfelt condolences to all his family members, relatives and friends.”