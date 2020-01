January 8, 2020

Mysuru: Some roadside garbage bins that have been installed by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have been stolen by miscreants.

The MCC had installed two bins (one for dry waste and another for wet waste) by hanging them onto iron stands installed on various roads including D. Devaraj Urs Road and Sayyaji Rao Road in city by spending lakhs of rupees. But the bins have gone missing in some areas puzzling MCC officials.