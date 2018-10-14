Romantic Singer Arman Malik to enthral audience today
Mysuru:  M.J-5 team members will perform dance from 7.18 pm till 7.38 pm, Fashion show sponsored by KSIC will be held from 7.38 pm till 8.00 pm.  Romantic Singer Arman Malik will be on stage with his smash hits and compositions till 10.30 pm at Yuva Dasara celebrations at Maharaja College Grounds here this evening.   

On Oct 15, Kannada actor  Yash will lead the programme titled ‘Sandalwood Nights’.  Actors Rachitha Ram, Haripriya, Sanvi Srivastav, Shubha Punja, Ragini Dwivedi, Deepak Das will take part.

A fashion show has organised by Nritya Vihar Team prior to the above programme from 7 pm till 7.10 pm.

On Oct.16, a Aapthamitra fame Vidwan Sridhar Jain and his team will perform Nritya Vaibhava, Musician   Naveen Sajju and his team will enthral audience from 8 pm to 9 pm, Indo – Kiwi Singer Sherly Setia from Coke Studio will perform from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

On Oct. 17, Kannada film Director and Choreographer A. Harsha will present a musical programme from 7.50 pm to 8.20 pm and actor Yash will take part in the musical night programme from 8.20 pm till 8.30 pm. Singer Neha Kakkar will present a musical orchestra programme.

