Dasara rush: Mysuru choked with traffic jams

Mysuru: With school vacations and Dasara festivities, the city has been witnessing a bumper to bumper traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

The problem is more compounded with the authorities checking vehicles in Mandya and Ramanagaram assembly constituencies, which covers nearly 75 percent of the road between Bengaluru and Mysuru in the wake of the bypolls for Ramanagaram assembly segment and Mandya Lok Sabha seat. The road widening works in Channapatna town has only added to the problem.

With all these traffic impediments, the travellers are sweating it out to reach the city. With the Dasara crowd toward Mysuru increasing by the day, especially during the weekend, the traffic density is multiple times more than that towards Bengaluru.

The situation is no better on roads leading to the city from Nanjangud, T. Narasipur and Hunsur, with a large number of vehicles from neighbouring states entering the city. The traffic is likely to turn more as the countdown starts for Jamboo Savari(Oct.19), marking the conclusion of the 10-day Dasara festivities.

Faced with a high increase in traffic, the Police have stepped up patrolling on Highways, especially Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. Home Guards have been deputed at sharp curves and at junction near Baburayanakoppal, Chikka Mandya and at other accident prone stretches.

In the city, prominent roads leading to the Palace, illuminated streets on New Sayyaji Rao Road, Chamaraja Double Road and some other junctions are choked with vehicles. The one-way traffic introduced by the Police to regulate traffic inside the city during Dasara is also causing a lot of confusion among the tourists, who are forced to take various detours to reach their destinations.

With traffic pouring into the city, Traffic Cops and Help Desks set up the Mysuru City Police are often found struggling to regulate traffic, especially at prominent junctions on Highways.