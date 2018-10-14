2nd Day Yuva Dasara celebrations: Bollywood Badshah, Aastha Gill leave audience asking for more  

Mysuru: Indian rapper and music composer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Bollywood Badshah, along with Hindi Playback singer Aastha Gill stole the show at the second day of Yuva Dasara held at Maharaja’s College Grounds yesterday evening.

The venue was jam-packed with youths, students and tourists who had come from across the country to watch the event.

The youths went crazy to the song Wakhra Swag sung in modern style by Badshah.

Though the youths immersed themselves listening and dancing to the songs, the stage performances performed by the singers provoked the audience to sing and dance at the event which drew criticism from elders. The elders felt that they were not able to listen to the songs clearly and enjoy the music as the singers make the audience to sing along with them and dance from all sides.

Lagori team: The lyrical and musical performance of Lagori team enthralled the audience. The singing of songs written by renowned poets in modern style drew huge applause from the audience. They sung the songs like G.P. Rajarathnam’s Helkollak Onduru Talemyale Ondu Suru Malgakke Bhoomthayi Mancha, Brahmaninge Jodusthini Henda Muttida Kaina, Taravalla Tagi Ninna Tamburui, Marikannu Horiy Myage, Katukan Kannu Kurimyage, which thrilled the youths.

Lagori Team’s brand song Enaiah Ninna Chaye, Enaiah Ninna Maye, Nim Lokadalli Onde Brandu, Namma Lokadalli Nooraaru Brandu and songs like Kuladallli Keelyavudo Hucchappa, Matadalli Melyavudo among others also captivated the audience.

Nritya Vaibhava: Artistes of City’s Ambari Dance Studio staged a performance on Ravana character, members of Divine Dance Academy performed a marvellous dance to the song from Darshan’s Chakravarthi film. Jogaiah team danced to Akkaiah Nodu Bare Cheluvena song, SLD Dance Studio artists performed Navashakthi Vaibhava Dance and Vijaya Vittala College students performed dance to Karunade Kaichachide Node song reflecting the pride and culture of the land.

Adichunchanchanagiri BGS College students, Mandya Bharathi College students, Mysuru CPC Polytechnic College students also performed dance. Street youth dance and sound from plastic twirl hose pipe instruments disrupted the audience at the Yuva Dasara celebrations with its shrieking sound which irritated the audience.

The Yuva Dasara celebrations which has been organised by Dasara Executive Committee will go on till Oct.17 in city.