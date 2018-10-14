Dasara heli-ride takes off

Mysuru: To have an aerial glimpse of prominent places of city, Dasara Heli-ride was inaugurated yesterday at Lalitha Mahal Palace Helipad here by District In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda and Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh.

The helicopter ride of 10-minute duration costing Rs. 2,399 per person will enable a person to have a look at the Lalitha Mahal Palace, Chamundi Hill , Mysore Palace, Kukkarahalli Lake, Karanji Lake, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, KRS backwaters and other places.

The Ministers and their family members took a joy ride in the helicopter on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Devegowda said that Dasara tourists and Mysureans would definitely enjoy the helicopter ride during Dasara. He added that the heli-ride was being operated in view of good response last year.

Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh said that Akasha Ambari too had got a good response from tourists and said that the Open Top Bus Tour too had been booked for four days. He said that the helicopter ride continue till Oct. 19 and will be stopped just before the commencement of Jumboo Savari as the sound would disturb the elephants. Two helicopters have been deployed for heli-rides.