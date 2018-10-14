Dasara Air Show enthrals thousands

Mysuru: A special air display by an Indian Air Force team was held at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds in city this morning. More than 10,000 people had gathered at the Grounds to watch the Air Show.

As many people ran for cover unable to bear the dust storms during yesterday’s rehearsals, the organisers had taken enough precautions today like watering the Grounds so that dust does not rise.

The show began at 11.09 am and first, an IAF Chetak helicopter flew over the Grounds, dropping flower petals. The crowd, including women and children, cheered as the helicopter poured millions of flower petals.

Next came the Akasha Ganga team where 12 Air Warriors jumped out of the MI 17 Chopper from a height of 8,000 to 12,000 feet with parachutes. Here too, the crowd cheered as paratroopers dropped down with the National Tricolour.

Smoke bombs were burst at the ground to guide the choppers to drop the paratroopers from that height. The crowd cheered to the maximum as a paratrooper dropped holding a Karnataka Flag.

After the Akasha Ganga performance, a slithering operation was performed by a MI 17 Chopper with 12 Garud troops on board. Ropes were drawn from the chopper and the men slithered from them from a height of 50 to 80 feet, much to the excitement of the onlookers.

Once on ground, the daredevils displayed a crisis management operation along with arms and ammunition. They crawled and displayed Quick Response Actions that is required in any crisis management situation.

National Anthem was played and slogans like ‘Bharat Mataki Jai’ were chanted aloud.

Paratroopers and other IAF personnel later mingled with the crowd and even posed for selfies. Young men and women were goaded by the Defence personnel to join the Forces for a fruitful career.

The Air Display Team was controlled and assisted by Air Force Station, Yelahanka and the entire operation was led by Wing Commander Srikumar from Mysuru.

Earlier, it was publicised that an AN-32 aircraft would carry out skydiving operation and there will be many aircraft displaying their manoeuvring skills. However, only two choppers and 24 men performed in the show and this was a little disappointment for the crowd.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLAs L. Nagendra, B. Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Protocol Officer D. Somashekar, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao and others were present.