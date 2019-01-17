Roots and Tuber Mela in Mysuru on Jan.19, 20

Mysuru: Roots and tuber crops that include potatoes, taro, cassava, sweet potatoes, yams are cultivated staple energy sources, only second to cereals. They favourably adapt to diverse soil and environmental conditions and a variety of farming systems. As the potato, eclipsed all its other cousins, particularly in cities, the consumption of tubers got restricted to tribes. It’s time we should move beyond the potato, which is vulnerable to pests and diseases and also requires more investment and attention. Tubers are hardy, and have a longer shelf-life.

Nutritionally, roots and tubers have a great potential to provide economical sources of dietary energy in the form of carbohydrates. The energy from tubers is about one-third of that of an equivalent weight of rice or wheat due to high moisture content of tubers.

Tubers play a significant role in food security, nutrition and climate change adaptation. It is a symbiotic association of forests and human cultures, but this is at the crossroads as forests are on the decline. Many local communities preserve various varieties even to this day and display a remarkable knowledge of the edible tubers that they gather or grow on the farms.

Several of these crops have been termed as being under-exploited and thus deserve more research input. In fact, they remain neglected and in this context a ‘Roots and Tuber Mela’ is being organised on Jan.19 and 20 at Mysuru. Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture and University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, has organsied Mysuru’s first Tuber Mela at Curzon Park in city.

The focus of this Mela would be to sensitise the urban community towards the benefits of tuber consumption and explore more value addition and include them into the cultivation.

Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga, Irula, Kunabi, SiddiI tribes are participating in the Tuber Mela along with their tuber collection. More than 25 groups are bringing different kind of tubers for display and sale. For details, contact Ph: 080-23655302 or Mob: 9880862058 or log on: www.sahajasamrudha.org

Cooking contest

To encourage food prepared using Tuber, a cooking contest has also been organised during the Tuber Mela. Those interested to participate may prepare food using variety of Tubers (traditional food or new recipe) at their houses and bring it to the venue on Jan.20 at 11 am.

Unique recipes will get a prize and certificate. Special preference will be given to food prepared with Tubers other than Potato.

For details, contact Asha Kumari on Mob: 94814-38887.

