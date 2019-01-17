Power disruption tomorrow

Mysuru: Owing to emergency maintenance works, power supply will be disrupted tomorrow (Jan.18) in the following areas: N.R. Mohalla Sub-Division (10 am to 6 pm): Ashokapuram 1st to 13th Cross, Krishnamurthypuram 1st to 6th Cross, Sandalwood, Ballal Circle and surrounding areas.

Kuvempunagar Sub-Division (10 am to 2 pm): Udayaravi Road, Jodi Basaveshwara Road, Panchamantra Road, Anikethana Road 1st to 10th Cross South and North, Kuvempunagar EWS 1st Stage, Kuvempunagar E, F, G, H, I and J Blocks, Navilu Road 5th to 8th Cross, 1st to 10th Cross, Kuvempunagar A and B Block, Vijaya Bank Circle, Vishwamanava Double Road, Jagadamba Petrol Bunk to Nalpak Hotel, Murugan Medical Store to Kukkaharahalli Road, Maruthi Temple Road, Akshay Bhandar Road, Saraswathipuram 1st to 5th Main, 8th to 12th Main, 15th and 16th Cross, behind Saraswathi Theatre, Maitri Decade Building, DVC Layout, Pampapathi Road, University Quarters, New Kantharaja Urs Road, K.G. Koppal Main Road, Sahukar Chennaiah Road, T.K. Layout, Gangothri HUDCO, Kavitha Bakery Area and surrounding areas.

Ramakrishnanagar Sub-Division (10 am to 2 pm): Near Jyothi School, Vivekananda Circle, Madhuvana, LIC Colony, Surya Layout, Vivekanandanagar, Kandaya Nagar, Srirampura GP, Kabini Layout, Girigowda Layout, Temple Layout, Temple Bell, Muninarayanappa Layout, Bhavya Bharat Layout, Phanish Layout, MDCC Layout, SBM Colony, Surya Layout, BEML Layout, near Shiva Temple, Hamsa Layout, Cristan City, Shahi Layout and surrounding areas, according to CESC.

