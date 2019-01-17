Mysuru: Vivekananda Institute of Indian Studies, an initiative of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Swaralayam Arts Forum, Houston, USA, are jointly organising the 10th Annual Sulochana Pattabhiraman Utsavam on Jan.19 at the institute premises, CA-2, KIADB Industrial Housing Area, Ring Road, Hebbal, Mysuru.

Karnatak Classical singer and music composer Vid. Rajkumar Bharathi will be the chief guest. Karnatak music vocalist Vid. K.V. Krishnaprasad will perform on the occasion. Journalist N. Niranjan Nikam, Prof. V.S.S. Sastry and Ravi Iyer, Founder-Director of Swaralayam Arts Forum, Houston, USA, will take part. SVYM President Dr. M.R. Seetharam will preside.

On the occasion, prizes will be distributed to the winners of the various competitions held in October 2018.

Prize winners

Vocal Recital: P. Prerana (First), P. Manya (Second) and Aruna C. Tyagaraju (Third).

Wind Instruments : Achyutha C. Tyagaraju (First), V. Srivatsa (Second) and Sai Prajwal (Third).

String Instruments: Prajwal Rangaraju (First), P. Prajwal (Second) and Skanda N. Shastri (Third).

Percussion: V. Varchas (First), V.R. Narasimhan (Second) and Sriyukta Anand (Third).

As part of the Utsavam, Essay and Painting competitions were held for students of Viveka Tribal Centre for Learning, Hosahalli. The winners are as follows:

Essay: M.R. Suresh and Abhikumar Kanmin (First), M. Ravi Kiran (Second) and Pramod (Third).

Painting: M.R. Suresh (First), U.S. Prajwal (Second) and M. Ravi Kiran (Third).

