Mysuru student drowns in River Cauvery

Mandya: A city student, who had gone for a swim along with three of his friends to River Cauvery near Karekura village in the taluk, was reportedly drowned yesterday afternoon. While the deceased student is Hemanth (21), son of Raghuram of Mysuru, his friend who had gone with him are Kowshik, Manoj and Lokaranjan.

All the four were pursuing their 3rd year BE course at MIT Engineering College at Belawadi in Mysuru taluk.

Yesterday afternoon, all the four had gone on two bikes to an island at Karekura village. When they ventured into River Cauvery for a swim, they were caught in a whirlpool. While Kowshik, Manoj and Lokaranjan swam back to safety, Hemanth was reportedly drowned.

Srirangapatna Town Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot, conducted a search for the missing body and managed to fish out the body of Hemanth with the help of local villagers.

A case has been registered at Srirangapatna Town Police Station in this regard.

