Cops seize bike with different number plates

Mysuru: V.V. Puram Traffic Police have seized a bike with two different registration number plates during their routine checking on Adipampa Road in city.

The Traffic Police, on Jan.14 were conducting checking of vehicles on Adipampa Road when they saw three persons riding on a bike and stopped them. During inspection of the bike, the Cops found that the bike had two different registration number plates.

While the registration number KA-09 HR-4411 was found in the front number plate, the rear number plate had the registration number KA-09 HP-4411. The original registration number of the bike is KA-09 HR-4414.

19-year-old Basavaraju of Doddahundi village was riding the bike with two of his friends in the pillion.

A case has been registered at V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station in this regard.

January 17, 2019

