Rotary Club of Mysore West – Kamakshi Hospitals launch ‘Save A Life’ Project

October 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rotary Club of Mysore West (RMW) has always been the frontrunner when it comes to serving the lesser privileged of society, especially when it comes to conceiving unique projects to reach out to the downtrodden.

RMW, which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, launched ‘Save A Life’ Project in association with Kamakshi Hospital, Saraswathipuram, on Oct.18 at a function held at Mysore Sports Club.

Rtn. K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore, was the chief guest. Rtn. Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy, Managing Trustee, Kamakshi Hospitals, was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, K.B. Ganapathy extolled the urgent need to reach out to the lesser privileged and downtrodden section of the society. He also explained how he could raise funds for a poor child to procure a very expensive Cochlear Implant device and how this single decision made a huge impact on the child which resulted in the child hearing for the first time in its life. He also appreciated the ‘Save A Life’ initiative and hoped that such Projects are undertaken on a larger scale by Service Clubs for providing succor to the needy and poor.

Rtn. Dr. Mahesh Shenoy, Managing Trustee of Kamakshi Hospitals, mentioned that Kamakshi Hospital is into charitable services since his grandfather’s time and that they are honoured to be associated with Rotary Mysore West in both ‘Save A Child’ and ‘Save A Life’ Projects.

An MoU for ‘Save A Life’ was signed between RMW and Kamakshi Hospitals, Mysuru.

Seen are (from left) Major Donor Rtn. Dr. Raghavendra Prasad, Chairman of ‘Save A Life’ Project of Rotary Club of Mysore West (RMW); Rtn. Manjunath, Assistant Governor, Zone 8; Rtn. Dr. M. Mahesh Shenoy, Managing Trustee, Kamakshi Hospitals; Chief guest Rtn. K.B. Ganapathy; Rtn.Ullas Pandit, President; Rtn. B.S. Srinath, Hon. Secretary; Rtn. Sam Cherian, Chairman, ‘Save A Child’ Project and Major Donor Rtn. C.S. Ravishankar, President, Rotary West Association.

‘Save A Life’ was primarily conceived to reach out to the Bread-Winner of the family or the Mother who is the most important person in any family. So this project shall ensure that any bread-winner or mother is not in a situation or health condition which shall jeopardise the entire family. Hence, ‘Save A Life’ is targeted towards these two critically important individuals of the family to ensure the safety of the entire family.

RMW shall be the major contributor of this Project pitching in 60 percent, along with Kamakshi Hospital who shall contribute 20 percent and the patients contributing the balance 20 percent of the total cost of treatment.

RMW already has a running project for past 12 years ‘Save a Child’ in association with Kamakshi Hospital. This Project, which has made a huge difference to many children born with congenital defects, has helped more than 650 children with such health conditions and defects through corrective surgery.

The two major contributors for ‘Save A Life’ are Rtn. Sam Cherian and Rtn. Dr. Raghavendra Prasad, who have promised a fixed amount every year to sustain this Project over the years.

Rtn. J.P. Ayanna compered. Needy people can contact Kamakshi Hospital with details.