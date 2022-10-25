Rishi Sunak to take oath as UK PM today

October 25, 2022

To meet King Charles III, address the nation at 4 pm

London: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will be the new Prime Minister of Britain. On Monday, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary party elected Sunak as the leader. King Charles-III will hand over the PM’s appointment letter to Sunak today (Tuesday).

Rishi Sunak, who describes himself as a “proud Hindu”, is the UK’s first Prime Minister of South Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42. His victory on Deepavali has resonated among the Indian diaspora groups across the UK, who have hailed it as a “historic moment” in British social history.

According to the BBC report, Liz Truss will first hold a cabinet meeting at 1.30 pm (Indian time). She will address the country for the last time as Prime Minister from PM House at 2.45 pm. She will then go to Buckingham Palace and submit her resignation to King Charles III.

After some time, King Charles-III will give the PM’s appointment letter to Sunak. Sunak will address the nation from the PM House (10th Downing Street) at 4 pm after officially becoming the Prime Minister.

Sunak will address the nation from PM House at 4 pm. It marks a meteoric rise in British public life, for Sunak became a member of Parliament only seven years ago. In his first, brief public statement after being elevated, he said, “I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility; and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people.”

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy, a businesswoman, is the daughter of N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Bengaluru-based Infosys. The couple has two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.