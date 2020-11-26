Rotary-Muktaka Sahitya Award to be conferred tomorrow

November 26, 2020

Mysuru: Karnataka Muktaka Sahitya Academy, in association with Rotary Mysore North, has organised a programme at Rotary West Auditorium in Saraswathipuram at 6.30 pm on Nov. 27 to confer Rotary-Muktaka Sahitya Award on Muktaka writer P.S. Siddachar.

Chief guest, former Rotary District 3181 Governor Dr. R.S. Nagarjuna of Chamarajanagar will inaugurate the programme.

President of Rotary Mysore North Rt. M.J. Swamy will preside over the event. Academy President Rt. S. Ramprasad will also be present.

Profile: A native of Soganahalli in Channapattana taluk of Ramanagar district, P.S. Siddachar, after getting Mechanical Engineering Diploma in Channapattana, has served in Mysore Triton Valves and is currently working for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Siddachar is an avid writer and has written over 850 poems, short stories, novels and muktakas. His collection of poems including Ibbani, Namma Vishwakarma and Shubhodaya as well as novels Anupallavi, Janaki, Bayaluseemeya Cheluve and Tepe Teppada Payana have been published. ‘Vartamana Muktakagalu’ is his collection of 800 muktakas and he is currently penning history of Mysuru Maharajas in Shatpadi Kavya.

Writer, poet Siddachar has been recipient of numerous awards including Kavyashree, Aroodhashree, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award and others. He has also received financial aid from Karnataka Sahitya Academy.