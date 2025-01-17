Royaloak Furniture announces ‘Blind Fold Sale’ till Jan. 31
News

Royaloak Furniture announces ‘Blind Fold Sale’ till Jan. 31

January 17, 2025

Mysuru: Royaloak Furniture, India’s leading furniture brand, has launched its ‘Blind Fold Sale (BFS)’ across the country, offering incredible discounts and free products on selective purchases.

These special offers are in celebration of Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri, marking the perfect time for customers to redecorate their homes with premium furniture and enjoy festive cheer.

Consumers can avail the benefits of ‘BFS’ across all Royaloak Furniture outlets and on its website until Jan. 31.

They can enjoy a host of exciting offers, including exclusive discounts on a wide range of furniture and home decor items, along with free products on minimum purchase slab.

In an innovative twist, the gifts associated with the sale include a free recliner along with many more products on various shopping values.

Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, said: “We are thrilled to bring this unique ‘BFS’ to our customers in celebration of Makara Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri.”

“This festival signifies new beginnings, prosperity and joy, and we wanted to offer our customers a chance to enhance their homes with beautiful, high quality yet affordable furniture while enjoying the excitement of surprise gifts. At Royaloak Furniture, we consider in offering both style and value, and this sale is our way of saying thank you to all our customers for their continued trust in us. We believe that our customers will enjoy this festive season with added enthusiasm and find something special for their homes,” he said.

