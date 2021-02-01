Rs. 2.2 lakh crore for health; Rs. 35k crore for COVID vaccines

February 1, 2021

Rs. 1.1 lakh crore for Railways

New Delhi: The Government has put a big focus on healthcare in the Union Budget amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In the Union Budget 2021 presented this morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the ‘PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat’, to be launched with an outlay of Rs. 64,180 crore over six years.

A supplementary sum of Rs. 35,000 crore has also been proposed, which will be used to procure and distribute COVID vaccines in the country. “The overall health and welfare budget outlay for the year 2021-22 is pegged at Rs. 2,23,846 crore. This will develop the capacity of primary and secondary care, besides strengthening the national institutions,” Sitharaman said while announcing that the Government will set up 15 health emergency centres across the country.

“The Government is committed to provide more funds. The Budget outlay for health and welfare is Rs. 2,23,846 crore, an increase of 137 per cent,” she added. Sitharaman also said that the Budget proposals will strengthen the ‘Sankalp of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Nirmala Sitharaman allocated a record amount of Rs. 1.1 lakh crore for the Indian Railways. “Out of the total, Rs. 1,07,100 crore will be provided for capital expenditure in 2021-22,” the Finance Minister said. She further said that Indian Railways have prepared a national rail plan for India 2030. The plan is to create a future ready Railway system by 2030. “Bringing down the logistic costs of an industry is at the core of our strategy to enable Make in India,” Sitharaman said.

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS