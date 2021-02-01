Covid-19 vaccination drive temporarily suspended for four days to administer pulse polio drops

February 1, 2021

Chikkaballapura: The ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 pandemic has been temporarily suspended for four days in view of pulse polio immunisation programme, according to Medical Education and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Talking to media persons here yesterday, he said in order to augment the staff for the pulse polio drive, there would be no Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare staff for the next four days (Jan. 31 to Feb.3). Instructions have been given to all district health officials in this regard, he added.

Stating that more than 60 lakh children in 0-5 years age group will get polio vaccine in the State, Dr. Sudhakar said even if the kids have got polio drops multiple times before, they should be immunised again until 5 years of age. Mobile units have been set up. There has been no case of polio in India since the past 11 years but the neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are still not polio-free. So as a preventive measure India is still conducting polio vaccination drive, he said.

Covid-19 pandemic has created economic slowdown. During these challenging times, PM Modi is leading the nation to build a strong and self-reliant nation. The budget this year will cater to aspirational India and give pace to economic recovery, he said.

Earlier, he took part in the polio vaccination launch event by Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa at his Home Office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru.