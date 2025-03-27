Rs. 323.05 crore surplus budget for MUDA

March 27, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has presented Rs. 323.05 crore surplus budget for the financial year 2025-26. The Authority, during the current financial year, plans to generate Rs. 871.54 crore with an expenditure of Rs. 548.49 crore.

Presenting the budget at MUDA Meeting Hall here this morning, MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan said the Authority, under the special projects, would be spending Rs. 24.80 crore for installation of pipes to prevent waste water entering into Ayyajayyanahundi Lake near Dattagalli and Kergalli Lake from surrounding areas.

MUDA has also reserved Rs. 15 crore for development of Dalvoy Lake, Rs. 10 crore for Kukkarahalli Lake and an additional Rs. 15 crore for development of other lakes. The Authority has announced Rs. 75 lakh for development of slums in city. Among the major announcement made during the budget presentation was Rs. 100 crore allotment for development of residential layout in Mysuru-Nanjangud Local Planning Area (MNLPA) after purchasing lands directly from the farmers.

The MUDA also intends to construct a sports complex at a cost of Rs. 10 crore on a 9 acre land located at Basavanahalli Sy. Nos. 5 and 6 at Vijayanagar 4th and 2nd stage.

“MUDA has also reserved Rs. 15 crore for development of parks in various layouts developed by it and has also earmarked Rs. 2 crore for formation of Lalbagh-like park near Kukkarahalli Lake. Rs. 23.84 crore has been reserved for the construction of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in city and Rs. 7.75 crore for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed 105.31 km Peripheral Ring Road,” said Raghunandan.

This year, MUDA has also reserved 5 acre land in Sy. No. 1 at Vijayashripura for the construction of a five-star hotel and 3 acre land for construction of commercial complex under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model.

The budget session was presided by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MUDA Chairman. MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda, K. Harishgowda, T.S. Srivatsa and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, MUDA City Planner Member Shivaramaiah, MUDA Superintending Engineer M. Muralidhara, CESC Superintending Engineer A.A. Sunil Kumar and CESC Executive Engineer Asif Iqbal Khaleel were present.