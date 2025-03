March 27, 2025

Bengaluru: In yet another blow to consumers, the State Cabinet, which met here this morning, approved Nandini milk price hike by Rs. 4 per litre.

The Government had previously hiked the milk price by Rs. 2 a litre in June last year. Now, the State Government, bowing to the demands of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and District Milk Unions, has approved a Rs. 4 hike per litre.