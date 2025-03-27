‘India poised to become global leader in distance education’

March 27, 2025

Skill Development, Entrepreneurship Ministry Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari at KSOU’s 20th Convocation

Mysuru: The 20th Convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) was held at the KSOU Convocation Hall, Mukthagangothri campus on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Governor and also the KSOU Chancellor, presided over the event.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, delivered the Convocation Address.

As many as 17,348 (6,402 men and 10,946 women) candidates were awarded degree and post-graduate degrees. Also, as many as 54 gold medals and 58 cash prizes were distributed to toppers in different subjects.

Honorary Doctorate degrees were presented to C.M. Irfanulla Shariff, Chairman of Ideal Education Society, Chitradurga and Dr. Dakshayini S. Appa, Chairperson of Sharanabasveshwar Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Kalaburagi. Another recipient PWD Minister Satish L. Jarkiholi was not present.

Distance education hub

Delivering his Convocation Address, Atul Kumar Tiwari stated that India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in distance education, thanks to its numerous high-quality Universities offering premium courses that rival the standards of regular, traditional institutions.

“Education is the bedrock of democracy, and with the advent of online and offline learning, bolstered by technological empowerment, geographical barriers have been eliminated. Online education, once deemed impractical, has grown by leaps and bounds. Today, even conventional colleges and universities are embracing the dual mode of education — seamlessly integrating online and physical learning,” he remarked.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP), Tiwari described it as a harmonious blend of traditional and modern education. He noted that the NEP places a strong emphasis on innovation, culture, science, technology, and the introduction of new concepts in higher education. “This forward-thinking approach will propel India to new heights on the global academic stage,” he opined.

Making education universally accessible

Addressing the gathering, Governor Gehlot underscored the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital education, highlighting how students can leverage AI tools to make learning more accessible, effective and engaging.

“AI has revolutionised distance education. With the widespread availability of the internet, students are no longer bound by the need for physical classroom presence,” he said.

Gehlot predicted that as AI and technology continue to evolve, the reach and effectiveness of distance education will expand significantly, enabling it to penetrate even the remotest parts of the country and the world.

Commending the achievements of students at KSOU, he noted that the large number of graduates, gold medalists, and laureates is a testament to the growing impact and success of distance education. He further called for its widespread dissemination, emphasising its role in making quality education universally accessible.

KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Registrar Prof. K.B. Praveen, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. H. Vishwanath and Dean Dr. Lakshmi were present.