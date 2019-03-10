Rs.36 crore Central Road Fund for Mysuru-Kodagu
Mysuru: The Union Government has released Rs.36 crore Central Road Fund (CRF), second phase, for the improvement of roads across Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, informed Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

Of the 36 crore, Rs. 4 crore has been released for the development of Yelwal-Nagavala-Bisanunde Road and Rs. 10 crore for Circuit House Road in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Rs. 15 crore has been released for the development of stretch from Siddarthanagar Dairy Circle to Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Hospital on Koratagere-Bavali State Highway 33 in Narasimharaja Assembly segment and Rs. 7 crore has been released for the improvement of road from Periyapatna town’s Siddapur Road (through Kamplapura-Telaginakuppe Road in Periyapatna Assembly segment.

March 10, 2019

