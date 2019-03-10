This April will be hotter than March, predicts weatherman

Health Officers caution residents about summer diseases; precautionary measures in place

Mysuru: Mysuru touched 37.9 Degrees Centigrade on Mar. 8 (Friday) and it was the hottest day so far in March. On Mar. 6, the temperature was recorded at 35.8 Degrees Centigrade and on Mar. 7, it was 36.9 Degrees.

Data from Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN) on the outskirts of Mysuru says that the minimum temperature in Mysuru in the last three days hovered between 16.8 degrees to 18.9 degrees. The related humidity percentage is between 60 and 72.

On Mar. 10 and 11, the maximum temperature is likely to be 36 Degrees Centigrade, and on Mar. 12, 37°C and on Mar. 13, the maximum temperature is likely to be 38°C.

As forecast received from Indian Meteorological Department, cloudy sky and light rainfall may be expected from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13 in Mysore district. The day temperature is expected to be 35-38°C and the night temperature is expected to be 17-19°C. The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 70-75 per cent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range 20-25 per cent,” the data says.

Data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said many places in south interior Karnataka have already recorded above normal temperature. This summer, mercury levels are expected to rise by 2-3°C and summer in 2018 was not severe as the State received pre-monsoon and monsoon rain in May itself, officials said.

Weather scientists are expecting April to be hotter than March. Day temperature could be marginally high this year because of a host of reasons including insufficient and scattered rainfall. Besides, there are adverse effects of deforestation and pollution.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has taken up awareness drives to ensure people do not face any health-related problems during summer. District Health Officers said they are taking all measures to prevent an outbreak of summer-related diseases.

Public Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Taluk and District Hospitals are being fully equipped against an outbreak of an epidemic, said District Health Officers.

Ward, Panchayat and Block-level Monitoring Committees will hold discussions to evaluate the disease situation.

Campaigns on using safe water for consumption, hygiene and cleanliness will be conducted as part of the awareness campaign. Camps where migrant labourers live will also be monitored. They will be made aware of the infectious diseases and precautions that have to be taken. A general warning has been issued to the public to ensure their surroundings are kept clean and mosquitoes are not allowed to breed. People have been asked to seek treatment as early as possible if sick.

Maintaining personal hygiene, eating balanced meals, hand washing, drinking more water and fruit juices and keeping their living environment clean are some of the measures that have to be taken during the summer season, the Health Officials said.

Common diseases of summer include mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue, diarrhoea, food poisoning, flu, water borne diseases like typhoid and jaundice, chicken pox, heatstroke and sunburn. The increase of temperature in summer helps bacteria multiply, thereby increasing the spread of many bacterial infections.

Dr. Chidambara, in-Charge Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Mysuru, said that general instructions related to clean drinking water and maintaining cleanliness at various events and Car Festivals have already been issued.

