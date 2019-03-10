Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Karnataka to Vote in two Phases on April 18 and 23

New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.



Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held simultaneously, the Election Commission (EC) said. However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which was dissolved after the ruling coalition between the BJP and the PDP fell apart, will not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.



Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the model code of conduct would come into immediate effect from Sunday and 10 lakhs polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakhs in 2014. Nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.



Announcing the schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said the voter verifiable paper audit trail’ (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations this time.



The first phase will be held on April 11, second on April 18, third on April 23 and fourth on April 29, fifth on May 6, sixth on May 12 and seventh phase on May 19.



Counting of votes for all seven phases covering 543 Lok Sabha constituencies would take place on May 23, Arora said.



In the first phase, 91 constituencies will to go for polls, 97 constituencies in the second phase, 115 constituencies in the third, 71 in fourth phase, 51 in fifth phase, 59 in sixth and 59 in the seventh phase.



With the model code of conduct for elections coming into immediate effect, the government cannot announce any policy move that may impact voters’ decision.



Shortly after the national election dates were announced on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets, “The festival of democracy, elections are here.” “I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers,” tweeted PM Modi.



Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Karnataka



The state of Karnataka, that sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will vote in general elections in two phases. While 14 seats will go to the polls in phase 2 on April 18, the rest 14 will vote in phase 3 on April 23.



According to the EC, for the 14 constituencies in Karnataka that go to the polls on April 18, the last date for filing nominations is on March 26. The last date for scrutiny of nomination is March 27 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 29.



For those 14 constituencies going to the polls on April 23, the last date for filing nominations is April 4 and the last day for withdrawal of nomination is April 8.

