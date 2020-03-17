Rs. 600 a kilo !: Sharp rise in mutton & fish price

March 17, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: With the demand for chicken falling drastically following Coronavirus and Bird Flu scare, mutton rates in city have witnessed a sharp jump over the past fortnight. The price of mutton which was about Rs.500 a kg a month ago today stood at Rs.600 at most stalls. The price of mutton is likely to go up further in a couple of days due to a sudden surge in demand, even as the District Administration started mass culling of chicken.

Despite the high prices, mutton has been in great demand by people. Many people were seen standing in queues at various stalls in extensions.

Meanwhile, some chicken stalls were found open today in city, despite the District Administration banning the sale of chicken meat, eggs and other poultry products.

A chicken stall owner said that business has come down by nearly sixty percent following Coronavirus scare and today a KG of broiler chicken is selling at Rs.80 to 100 a kg. The price stood anywhere between Rs.160 and 190 just a couple of months ago, he said and added that there are few buyers of chicken meat following Bird Flu.

Prices of fish also shoot up: Fish too is witnessing a rise in its prices following demand and the price of fish too is increasing by the day. Bangda variety of fish is selling at Rs. 300 to Rs. 325 a kg, while the price stood at Rs. 250 to Rs. 275 a kg just over a fortnight ago.

The price of Anjal variety has risen sharply, with the fish selling close to Rs. 1,200 a kg. The price of this variety just a few days ago was between Rs.850 and 900.

Overall it can be said, that with the huge decline in the demand for chicken, the prices of mutton and fish have risen by a whopping 25 to 30 percent in just over a fortnight.

