RTI activists intimidating MUDA officers: S.R. Mahesh

May 6, 2025

Mysuru: Former Minister S.R. Mahesh has launched a scathing attack on alleged corruption involving certain RTI (Right To Information) activists and MUDA.

Addressing a press conference at his office this morning, JD(S) Working President Mahesh said that MUDA caseworkers are now being intimidated and coerced, leading to misuse of official files for personal gain.

“These self-proclaimed RTI activists have taken certain MUDA officers under their full control by blackmailing and threatening. This should change,” he said.

He urged the City Police Commissioner to take serious note of the corrupt practices involving RTI activists and called upon the MUDA Commissioner to install CCTV cameras in every office room to deter misconduct.

Mahesh issued a warning that if no corrective measures are taken within 15 days, he would organise a mass protest with the participation of thousands of people.

He accused RTI activists of exerting undue pressure on officials, claiming that the RTI activists manage to get work done, while Legislators have to struggle.

He further alleged that some RTI activists had openly claimed they had intimidated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Blames Congress Govt.

Mahesh also came down heavily on Congress Government for recent hikes in tariffs.

He cited infrastructure failures such as the incomplete Bettahalli-Singooru Road in K.R. Nagar and delays in widening roads at Hanasoge and Chikkahanasoge.

Blaming the Congress regime for worsening corruption, he said that the situation has now exceeded the previously alleged “40 percent commission” level.