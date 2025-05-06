Brindavan Gardens to bloom into global tourist attraction

May 6, 2025

Master plan unveiled for world-class transformation under Rs. 2,615-crore development strategy

Mysuru: A comprehensive master plan has been drawn up to transform the Brindavan Gardens at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk into a world-class tourist destination, designed along the lines of ‘Disneyland Park’, though without adopting its name, unlike previous proposals.

The ambitious project, ‘Upgradation of Brindavan Gardens’ prepared by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), estimated to cost Rs. 2,615.96 crore, proposes the implementation of a wide range of development activities across 198 acres in the lower part of the KRS Reservoir, as outlined in the detailed master plan.

Located near the iconic KRS Dam, Brindavan Gardens is among Karnataka’s most prominent tourist destinations, drawing visitors from across the State and the country. Originally established in 1932 — started in the year 1927 — the Gardens were designed to feature vibrant floral displays, manicured lawns and elegant water fountains. Its primary attractions include musical dancing fountains, lush landscapes and boating facilities.

The current redevelopment project, which takes inspiration from the ‘Disneyland Park’ model, was announced in the State Budgets of 2015-16, 2018-19, and 2024-25 under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Multiple-stage approvals

It has now received approvals at multiple stages. The development is planned to be carried out in three phases over four to five years, with each phase lasting approximately one-and-a-half years.

Under the PPP model, a private entity will be awarded a 30-year contract that includes responsibilities for construction, financing, management and profit-sharing. Authorities estimate that the upgraded Brindavan Gardens will attract an average of 15,000 visitors per day, with a projected 7 percent annual increase in footfall.

The project received its nod under the PPP model during the 28th State-Level Single Window Committee (SLSWC) meeting held on June 15, 2024.

Subsequently, the Government granted administrative approval for implementation on July 30, 2024. Officials have confirmed that tenders have already been invited for the execution of various components under this plan.

May 30 tender deadline

The CNNL had previously called for tenders twice for implementing the project as per the master plan, but no companies showed interest. After modifying certain terms and the timeline, a third tender was called, with May 3 set as the final submission date.

While some companies have submitted their tender applications, the CNNL is still conducting a series of meetings regarding rules and conditions. As a result, the tender submission deadline has now been extended to May 30.

Local Area Development Authority

To support and regulate this large-scale development, a proposal has also been made to establish a Local Area Development Authority around the KRS Dam region. This initiative aims to manage growth in the surrounding areas, including the villages of KRS, Katteeri, Hulikere and Belagola, which are expected to be significantly impacted by the project.

The proposed measures include restrictions on the uncontrolled establishment of resorts, hotels and apartment complexes, along with controls on the exploitation of biological resources and prevention of environmental degradation. The plan also emphasises the need to curb unregulated private constructions in the vicinity.

Grand plans unveiled

The new master plan features approximately 40 distinct development projects designed to enhance the appeal of Brindavan Gardens. These include the construction of a Grand Cauvery Statue at an estimated cost of Rs. 184.85 crore and a Doll Museum with an investment of Rs. 39.32 crore.

A major roadway, titled the Grand Road, is planned at Rs. 147 crore, while a large Botanical Garden is budgeted at Rs. 25 crore. Other highlights include a Laser Fountain Show costing Rs. 37 crore, enhancement of the South Garden at Rs. 12 crore and a futuristic Techno Park set to be built at Rs. 6 crore.

Further additions include a scenic Sky Bridge (Rs. 5.31 crore), a Jungle Track (Rs. 2.30 crore), a Tree Walk (Rs. 2.12 crore), and a welcoming Entry Plaza with a budget of Rs. 32 crore. The North Garden is also slated for development at Rs. 10.63 crore.

Adventure and eco-tourism attractions such as the Cauvery Air Safari and Mini Waterfalls are planned at Rs. 48.16 crore and a massive Parking Area has been proposed at Rs. 371.32 crore.

Entertainment infrastructure includes an amphitheatre (Rs. 40 crore), a unique Penguin Zoo (Rs. 29.47 crore) and an Amusement Park and Roller Coaster zone budgeted at Rs. 170.94 crore. Cultural and heritage offerings include a Wax and Historical Museum (Rs. 37 crore), while adventure experiences such as Parasailing and a Water Plane System are estimated at Rs. 20.39 crore.

Additionally, infrastructure enhancements include Bridge Construction at Rs. 110 crore, a Water Park at Rs. 91.27 crore, an Observation Tower at Rs. 10 crore, and a visually captivating Jai Ho Fountain, also budgeted at Rs. 10 crore.

This sweeping redevelopment initiative is expected to position Brindavan Gardens not only as a national tourism hotspot but as an internationally recognised attraction, combining cultural heritage with modern recreational features in a manner inspired by globally renowned amusement parks.

One garden, 40 attractions