Doc in shock over his site changing hands

May 6, 2025

Wrong allottee building a cafe on doctor’s site, adding steam to controversy that gets hotter

Mysuru: There seems to be no end to the string of blatant corruption cases tumbling out of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) shelves.

G.T. Dinesh Kumar, the former MUDA Commissioner, already under the scanner for large-scale irregularities under the pretext of the 50:50 alternative site scheme, is once again in the spotlight — this time for fraudulently reallotting a site legally owned by a doctor to another individual.

Dr. K.A. Ramegowda had originally purchased Site No. 222 at ‘A’ Block, Vijayanagar Third Stage in Mysuru, measuring 21×19 metres, through a public auction held on June 2, 2010. He later sold the property to his relative, Dr. V. Narayana Swamy, a reputed surgeon based in Bengaluru, on Nov. 11, 2016.

The site’s khata was officially transferred to Dr. Narayana Swamy’s name on Dec. 17, 2016. Subsequently, on Mar. 27, 2023, the khata was again confirmed in his name by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), and he continued to pay Property Tax regularly. To prevent encroachment, he even built a compound wall around the site.

Reallotment sans verification

Despite all legal formalities being duly followed, former Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar shockingly allotted the same site — now renumbered as 222/A — to a person named Mahadev on May 14, 2024, under the guise of compensating a land loser. This reallotment, carried out in gross violation of MUDA rules, took place without due verification or process. In a disturbing turn of events, Mahadev was issued a sale deed and khata in record time and soon sold the site to S. Satish. The khata was subsequently transferred to Satish’s name on June 25, 2024, and he even secured a building licence from MCC on Aug. 9, 2024.

Dr. Narayana Swamy, who had no inkling of these developments, had visited his site six months ago with plans to construct a house. However, due to his professional commitments, he deferred the construction.

He had no idea that ownership of his land had been compromised until last Saturday, when a friend called to ask if he had sold the site. On learning about a café coming up on the very site allotted to him, a shocked Dr. Narayana Swamy rushed to Mysuru — only to find construction underway.

Formal complaint lodged

Outraged, Dr. Narayana Swamy sought to meet the current MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, but was told the Commissioner was unavailable. He then submitted a formal complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, who also serves as MUDA Chairman, as well as to the MUDA Commissioner and Secretary, before returning to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, G.T. Dinesh Kumar — the man allegedly behind a series of nefarious deals at MUDA — remains untouched by law, except for being placed under suspension. No stringent action has yet been initiated, raising serious concerns about accountability within the system.

A doctor of repute

Dr. V. Narayana Swamy, Chairman of Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), is a renowned surgeon and an influential figure in Karnataka. He also serves as the Director of Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha and is the Chairman and CEO of Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

Despite his stature, he has found himself entangled in Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s web of corruption. It now remains to be seen whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will intervene to deliver justice to a man who once operated on him.

‘Will take it up with CM and his son…’

I performed surgery on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2019 and since then, we have shared a close rapport. His son, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is also a doctor, remains in contact with me. However, I had not brought this MUDA site issue to their attention until now. I have submitted a written complaint to the senior MUDA officials. If justice is not delivered, I will escalate the matter to the Chief Minister and his son.” — Dr. V. Narayana Swamy