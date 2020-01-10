Rtn. Aa. Cha. Ashoka Kumara passes away

January 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Rtn. Aa.Cha. Ashoka Kumara (77), a resident of Fort Mohalla in city, passed away in the wee hours of today in Bengaluru.

He leaves behind his wife Sudhamani, sons M.A. Chidananda and Col. Shivananda, who is serving in the Indian Army and a host of relatives and friends.

A retired Senior Bank Manager of the then State Bank of Mysore, he was also the Trustee of Nrupatunga Kannada School and had involved himself in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Samskara Bharati, Rotary Club, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) and other organisations.

He was also instrumental in making usage of Kannada language in banks.

Last rites will be performed this evening at the Veerashaiva Burial Grounds in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru, according to family sources.

