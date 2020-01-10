Tanveer Sait- Pratap Simha exude good humour and bonhomie
January 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Though politicians affiliated to different political parties with starkly different ideologies and thought processes fight openly in front of mikes in public life, they have a different outlook towards each other in private. 

If any politician is in distress, we have often seen how his opponent breaks political barriers and comes rather close with words of comfort and solace so that the distressed politico gets moral support to bravely battle the difficult times.  

This bonhomie was on display in city last evening when Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, a BJP hardliner, called on Tanveer Sait, a staunch Congressman at the latter’s residence. Sait, who was assaulted by a knife-wielding assailant in November last year, had returned to the city yesterday morning after a long recuperation. In fact, Pratap Simha was the first to call on Sait at  his residence. 

Often found criticising, flaying and pulling each other’s legs in public, thanks to their political ideologies, Sait and Simha share a rather close bond and it was evident to the onlookers. 

Simha held Sait’s hand and enquired about his health and wished him speedy recovery. Sait too reciprocated and treated Pratap Simha as his close buddy. 

