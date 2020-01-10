Silver articles stolen during baby’s naming ceremony
News

Silver articles stolen during baby’s naming ceremony

January 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore:  Silver articles kept in two bags have been stolen during a baby’s naming ceremony at J.P. Nagar here on Dec. 15.

K.V. Sanjay of Vidyaranyapuram had organised the baby’s naming ceremony at Vittaladhama Temple in J.P. Nagar on Dec. 15 last and the ceremony commenced at 6.30 am itself. At about 1.30 pm, Sanjay came to know that two bags containing silver articles, worth about Rs. 25,000 kept in the verandah of the temple missing. Sanjay has lodged a complaint at Vidyaranyapuram Police after a few days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching