Silver articles stolen during baby’s naming ceremony

January 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Silver articles kept in two bags have been stolen during a baby’s naming ceremony at J.P. Nagar here on Dec. 15.

K.V. Sanjay of Vidyaranyapuram had organised the baby’s naming ceremony at Vittaladhama Temple in J.P. Nagar on Dec. 15 last and the ceremony commenced at 6.30 am itself. At about 1.30 pm, Sanjay came to know that two bags containing silver articles, worth about Rs. 25,000 kept in the verandah of the temple missing. Sanjay has lodged a complaint at Vidyaranyapuram Police after a few days.

