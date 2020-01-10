She loses her hand but not Hope

January 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: It was a Black Day for Meghana and her family on Oct.4, 2016 when she lost her right hand due to electric shock while watching a helicopter flying.

Just 13-year-old then, Meghana was fascinated about helicopters and went up the terrace of her uncle’s house to see the flying machine when she came in contact with live wire. Excited about Dasara helicopter joyride, Meghana, also a yoga enthusiast, used to visit her uncle’s house in VV Mohalla every evening to watch the chopper with her hands spread widely and running around on the terrace. It was an innocent move to run and imitate the helicopter’s manoeuvre. But this cost her dear.

Her right hand was burnt and she was treated at Brindavan Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram. The experience was traumatic to her and her parents — father L.B. Arun Kumar, resident of Paduvarahalli and a photographer and mother M.N. Indira, a home-maker. The incident equally shocked her sister Varshitha who also could not bear the trauma and suffering that her sister was undergoing.

Meghana is seen writing with her left hand

But one can call her a brave-heart now as Meghana has put the accidental tragedy behind her and is doing well in her studies. She has taken the tragedy in her stride and is on a career path of success. She is studying her Second PUC at Manasarowar Pushkarini Vidyashrama and she stood second among toppers in First PUC Commerce.

Some months after the tragedy, Meghana cleared SSLC with 73 percent and the exam papers had to be written by a scribe. Gradually, she learnt to use her left hand to write and she has mastered the art of writing now with an impeccable handwriting. Her sister Varshitha is studying in JSS College.

Along with mastering the handwriting, Meghana has also perfected her daily existence with one hand. “She does not depend on anyone for anything and she is fully independent,” says a proud Arun Kumar, her doting father.

“My daughter is studious and has a sharp memory and we are expecting a rank in her Second PUC. From the day of the accident, she was full of determination to study, survive and thrive despite adversities. I can see a bolder, stronger and gritty Meghana now. What more does a father need,” Arun Kumar sighs.

